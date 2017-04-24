Kittens survive, dogs killed in West Valley house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - A West Valley City man is recovering after trying to save his pets from his burning home.

Fire crews said the blaze sparked at a home near 3205 S. and 4000 W. at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out the door and the homeowner looking confused.

Officials said they found dogs and a cat with kittens in the basement of the home.

The two dogs had already died but the cat and kittens were alive.

Firefighters gave them oxygen and the cats are expected to recover.

According to fire officials, the man was looking through the home, trying to find his pets and should have left the home sooner.

"Our advice is to get out as soon as you can," WVC Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Fox said. "If you have any children, of course, or family members, get them out as soon as possible. Animals tend to hide, it`s hard to find them so you can look for them for a long time and not find them. We`re lucky that he didn't go down inside also, we had to pull him out."

He said it appears an issue with an extension cord sparked the fire in the basement.

One of the firefighters was injured but not by the flames.

One of the kittens he was trying to save bit him.