HERRIMAN, Utah — A high school student received a perfect ACT score on all sections of his test.

Where most students who take the ACT will get a 36 composite score on their test, a Herriman high school teen took the ACT and received a perfect ACT score at 36-36-36, Jordan School District said.

According to the district, in 2016 over two million high school students took the ACT test and the average score was a 20.8.