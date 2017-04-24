Easy Tips for Pest-Free Houseplants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

House plants bring a touch of the outside indoors. They help clean the air in our living spaces, while bring color to dark spaces. Keeping plants healthy and pest free can be a challenge. John Mueler the owner and manager of Paradise Palm in Salt Lake City shares some simple tricks to control common plant pests.

Fungus Gnats

They look like small mosquitoes with long slender legs. They are attracted to bright lights and are a common nuisance. Controlling them generally starts with buying high quality soil that is treat soil before it is sold. But if you already have a plant with gnats, try repotting them with a soil that has been treated. You can buy products like Diatomaceous Earth or Gnatrol to mix with your potting soil. Make sure and clean you plants regularly. Take a damp cloth with a little windex, and wipe the plants leaves down.

Spider Mites

They lay there eggs on the underside of leaves and cause yellow splotches on the plant. Dampen a cloth with rubbing alcohol or windex and use it to wipe down the surface of the leaves. You can also buy miticides or make a home made organic pesticide. Making sure your plants are regularly watered and cared for will also help keep spider mites from infesting your plants.

John says another easy way to solve your plants problem is to take a picture and take it in to a pro at you local garden center. For more information visit Paradise Palm in Salt Lake City or follow the link to their website here.