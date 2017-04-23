× Suspect in custody after shots fired in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A suspect is in custody after shots were fired in West Valley City Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 3500 South and Redwood Road around 3 p.m.

Police say no one was hit but there were plenty of witnesses in the parking lot.

One woman says she was driving through the area with her husband when a man carrying a handgun approached them.

“A man with a gun saying to us to stop,” Fatima Cruz said. “Yes, he asked us to stop because we have to give our respect to him.”

Cruz said she and her husband sped away from the man.

Police say the 42-year-old shooter fired two or three shots. No one was hurt, and the suspect was arrested. His identity has not yet been released.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.