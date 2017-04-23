× Police arrest man, woman on ‘Child or Elder Endangerment’

HEBER, City — Heber City Officers responded to a home for drugs, but arrested two suspects on child or elder endangerment.

According to a Thursday Facebook post by Heber City Police Department, officers were granted a search warrant after smelling marijuana coming out of a home.

Police arrested Sausha Elizabeth Seus, 40, and Chay Michael Parker,42, on a 3rd-degree felony Endangerment of a Child or Elder, possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia.

The pair is currently out on bail, police said.