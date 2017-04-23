× Motorcyclist killed in crash was going an estimated 140 mph in Virgin River Gorge

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries in a crash in the Virgin River Gorge Saturday afternoon, and police say witnesses reported the vehicle was traveling at an estimated 140 mph.

St. George News reports the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the crash around 3:42 p.m. Saturday just north of the Cedar Pocket rest area off ramp, which is in Arizona near the Utah and Nevada borders.

“Witnesses reported two motorcycles traveling in excess of 100 mph. One of the motorcycle riders left the right edge of the roadway, struck the guard rail and crashed,” Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms told St. George News.

Bottoms told St. George News the motorcycle was going an estimated 140 mph at the time of the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.