Motorcycle ride honors memory of fallen officer Cody Brotherson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY -- It's been five months since 25-year-old Officer Cody Brotherson was hit by a car and killed in West Valley City.

Brotherson was laying down spike strips to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle during car chase.

His family has not forgotten his sacrifice, and neither has his community.

The Immortal Knights, West Valley City Police officers, and the Brotherson family all got on their motorcycles Sunday morning for the Cody Brotherson Memorial Ride.

They left West Valley City Hall at 10 a.m. and rode up through Parleys Canyon to Heber City, where they stopped for lunch. Then they came down Provo Canyon, to Pioneer Crossing, along the Mountain View Corridor to the Valley View Memorial Park, where Officer Brotherson was laid to rest in November.

Brotherson's father, Jeff, said he and his family appreciate all the support.

“It’s been hard, you know," he said. "You get mad and then you get happy, and then you get mad, and then you get sad. You go through these roller coasters of emotions."

He said they do their best to keep his son's memory alive in any way they can. They keep pictures, videos and some of Brotherson's favorite things.

“I sold my Harley, kept his," Jeff Brotherson said.

He brought the bike to the memorial ride Sunday.

"It was his first road bike, so we decided to keep it in the family forever," he said. "So we’ll pass it on from generation to generation.”