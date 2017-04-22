× Police seek suspects after shot fired during road rage incident in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are working to identify several suspects after a shot was fired during a road rage incident Thursday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the shot was fired around 5 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-80 near the I-215 West northbound on-ramp.

Police say the shot was fired from a mid-sized, dark-colored sedan or SUV, which was driven by a man who is believed to be either Polynesian or African-American. A Caucasian female was riding as a passenger in the vehicle.

A bullet struck another vehicle, and police say the incident is believed to have been sparked by road rage. There were no injuries reported in connection with the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about the suspects to call the Department of Public Safety’s dispatch line at 801-887-3800.