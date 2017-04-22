‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dead at age 56

Erin Moran, an actress best known for her role as Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi”, has died at the age of 56.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Moran was found by police in Harrison County, Indiana who responded to a call regarding an unresponsive female.

Moran was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been announced.

TMZ reports the emergency call came in around 2 p.m. MDT Saturday.

Henry Winkler, a costar who played Fonzie on “Happy Days”, expressed his remorse on Twitter Saturday: “OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon”