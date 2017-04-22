This week Fox 13 car-guy Brian Champagne makes an unusual comparison. See the video above for a look at the hybrid Toyota Avalon and the Kia Soul.
Comparing the hybrid Toyota Avalon and the Kia Soul
-
Car reviews: A tale of two hybrids
-
Comparing a current car to upcoming concepts
-
Two killed in five-vehicle crash involving garbage truck in Cache County
-
Reviewing the Toyota Corolla at 50 years old
-
A pavement prowler from Mazda and an off-road ride from Toyota
-
-
ATV, dirt bike riders beat up driver on California freeway
-
Truck goes airborne during police chase
-
Suspect booked after stealing car, driving through fences and yards in Davis County
-
Man dead after car veers into oncoming traffic in southern Utah
-
How a neuroscientist is using brain mapping to help cure eating disorders
-
-
Draper family asks for help finding suspects after brazen theft caught on camera
-
Police seek suspects after pair runs light, crashes van and carjacks good Samaritan in West Valley City
-
Boy loses arm after being mauled by family’s wolf hybrids