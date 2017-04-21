Surveillance video shows moment mom abandoned toddler in locked car in downtown SLC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A surveillance camera captured the moment a mother abandoned her 21-month-old daughter in downtown Salt Lake City earlier this month.

Akilah Davis, 36, parked her car about a block west of the Rio Grand Shelter, and the footage shows her walking across the street and leaving her daughter behind.

The girl was left locked in the car until a passerby noticed her alone in the vehicle and called police. Officers broke into the vehicle to rescue the girl.

"We held her for about an hour, she didn't want to be put down," UTA Officer Bryce Okland said after the rescue. "She was in good condition, but just wanted to be held."

The video shows Davis walking back to the car more than two hours later, after which she was arrested. Police say Davis admitted to picking up a crack pipe while at the shelter.

She was booked into jail on a felony child abandonment charge as well as one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The woman also had outstanding warrants for providing false information to police and charges for failure to insure a vehicle.