Sen. Bernie Sanders, other Democratic Party leaders to hold rally in Salt Lake City Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez and other Democratic Party leaders are bringing their “Come Together and Fight Back” tour to Salt Lake City Friday.

Sanders, Perez and other leaders are set to speak at The Rail Center, 235 N 500 W, at noon. The event is free and open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

“We are honored and excited that DNC Chair Tom Perez and Senator Bernie Sanders plan to visit the great State of Utah in their efforts to strengthen the Democratic Party nationwide and promote our Middle Class agenda. Over the last two years, we have seen Democrats step up in Utah like never before and we are excited to have these leaders help us prepare for Democratic victories in 2018 and beyond,” wrote Utah Democratic Party Chair Peter Corroon in a statement sent to FOX 13.

The event is intended to rally supporters and local grassroots activists around a progressive agenda. Sanders and Perez are expected to speak on raising the minimum wage, pay equity for women, rebuilding America’s infrastructure, climate change, criminal justice reform, immigration reform, tax reform and making public colleges and universities tuition-free.

“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and a shrinking middle class, we need a government which represents all Americans, not just Wall Street, multi-national corporations and the top 1 percent. Regardless of where they live or their political affiliations, most people understand that it is absurd for Republicans in Congress to support huge tax breaks for billionaires while pushing for cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. They understand that the recent Republican health care proposal which would have thrown 24 million Americans off of their health insurance, substantially raised premiums for older workers and defunded Planned Parenthood while, at the same time, providing almost $300 billion in tax breaks to the top 2 percent is a disgraceful idea,” Sanders and Perez wrote in the statement.

During his presidential campaign, Sen. Sanders was wildly popular in Utah, drawing larger audiences at his rallies than even Republican candidates who stopped in Utah during the 2016 election season.

In March 2016, Sanders stopped in Salt Lake City twice ahead of the caucuses. About 14,000 people attended his rally at This is the Place Heritage Park on March 18, 2016, Donald Trump and Gov. John Kasich also held rallies in Utah that day.

Sanders returned to Salt Lake City three days later, drawing a crowd of about 3,500 at the smaller venue of West High School. He went on to win the caucuses in all 29 of Utah’s counties, but ultimately lost the Democratic presidential nomination to Hillary Clinton.

Watch FOX 13 and fox13now.com for more coverage of Sanders’ rally.