President Trump approves federal assistance for February flooding in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump declared a major disaster exists in the state of Utah and has ordered federal assistance in response to severe flooding that hit parts of northern Utah February 7 to February 27.

According to a press release from the White House, federal funding is available to State, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work or other repair and replacement efforts.

The funds are for areas damaged by flooding and winter storms in Box Elder and Cache counties. Utah reported at least $6 million in damages to public infrastructure as a result of the storms and floods.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for “hazard mitigation measures” throughout the state.

Acting FEMA Administrator Robert J. Fenton has named Nancy M. Casper as the Federal Coordinating Officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.

Winter storms created a heavy snowpack, and as temperatures warmed rain started to fall and the snowpack began to melt–sending water into streets and homes in Cache and Box Elder counties. Last month Gov. Herbert declared Flood Safety Awareness Week to spread flood preparation tips.

“Flooding is the most common natural disaster,” Joe Dougherty, PIO for Utah Emergency Management, said last month. “In Utah we often worry about earthquakes and severe winter storms, but flooding happens way more often.”