Clark Planetarium Makes a Firenado
-
Congrats to the winner of the Clark Planetarium Contest!
-
TRAX resumes regular services after power issues cause outage in SLC
-
Woman held victim for 2 years, tried to impregnate her with boyfriend’s sperm
-
Good Samaritans rescue intoxicated woman in Weber County moments before train hits car
-
Business to You: Kodiak Cakes
-
-
Ogden Police fatally shoot suspect in parking garage
-
Winter Trails Day 2017
-
Rally protests plan to put homeless resource center in Sugar House
-
Video, photos show aftermath of mudslide in Box Elder County
-
Police: Missing driver who crashed through wall has been found
-
-
Police identify suspicious package that forced evacuations in Spring City
-
Fun and educational science experiments for kids
-
Meet the local science wiz kid with nearly 90,000 YouTube subscribers!