Bountiful Police seek help identifying sexual battery suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police in Bountiful are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of groping at least three women.

According to the Bountiful Police Department, the man in the video above grabbed the buttocks of three women.

Surveillance footage provided by police shows the man at several different locations.

One segment is dated April 9 and another segment is dated April 12. Fox 13 News has reached out to police for specific details about the alleged incidents, and we will update this story as more details emerge.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the alleged assaults is asked to call Bountiful PD at 801-298-6000.