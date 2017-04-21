Big changes coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena

SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Smart Home Arena is undergoing a major $125 million remodel, and it’s expected to be completed in six months.

Renovations include:

  • street-level ticket and box office services
  • a plaza entrance atrium
  • new plush and contour foam seating throughout the arena
  • new food stands (R&R Barbeque, Maxwell’s, Cubby’s, Chubasco, Hires Big H, J Dawgs)
  • “social zones” where guests can walk around the upper floor of the stadium and still watch the game
  • remodeled suites
  • an “Executives Club” area with an exclusive lounge
  • a 72-seat club on the 4th level for group events
  • a “Lexus Club” on the 1st level with access to courtside seats
  • courtside suites with private portals to box seats in the arena
  • a new locker room for the Utah Jazz

Visit vivintsmarthomearenarising.com for more details.