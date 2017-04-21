Big changes coming to Vivint Smart Home Arena

SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Smart Home Arena is undergoing a major $125 million remodel, and it’s expected to be completed in six months.
Renovations include:
- street-level ticket and box office services
- a plaza entrance atrium
- new plush and contour foam seating throughout the arena
- new food stands (R&R Barbeque, Maxwell’s, Cubby’s, Chubasco, Hires Big H, J Dawgs)
- “social zones” where guests can walk around the upper floor of the stadium and still watch the game
- remodeled suites
- an “Executives Club” area with an exclusive lounge
- a 72-seat club on the 4th level for group events
- a “Lexus Club” on the 1st level with access to courtside seats
- courtside suites with private portals to box seats in the arena
- a new locker room for the Utah Jazz
Visit vivintsmarthomearenarising.com for more details.