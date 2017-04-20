× Utah Jazz warn fans to be wary of bogus ticket sales during playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Buyer beware! The Utah Jazz organization is warning fans about bogus ticket sales.

Frank Zang, a Jazz spokesman, said he has received reports of fans calling and complaining about fake tickets they found online.

“At this juncture it truly is a precautionary measure,” Zang said. “We had a couple minor questions about tickets that we had to clarify for people, just buyer beware, do not be scammed in a potential situation of people trying to take advantage of fans who are anxious to buy tickets for a Jazz playoff game.”

He said stick to purchasing tickets through he box office or at the team’s website, and other authorized retailers like Smiths Tix, and Flash Seats.

Zang encouraged fans not to purchase through online classified ads or other venues.

If you do come across bogus tickets, call Salt Lake City Police and the Jazz organization to notify them.