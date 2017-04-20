Story published on Puppy Day reunites ‘Lady’ with owners years after dog went missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Fox 13 News first told you about "Lady" last month on National Puppy Day.

The 5-year-old mixed breed was transferred to the Humane Society of Utah last month, looking for a new home after spending more than two years in shelters.

However, Thursday the Humane Society of Utah announced that Lady found a home—with her original owner.

A family who saw the story on National Puppy Day realized Lady was their own dog who had vanished 2.5 years ago. The family spent months looking for her, but were unable to locate her until now.

The Humane Society says they're happy to help Lady find her family and to get her micro-chipped.

