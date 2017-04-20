× Spring City homes evacuated over suspicious package

SPRING CITY, Utah — Residents of a neighborhood in Spring City were evacuated Thursday morning after an ammunition can was found near a public monument.

According to Spring City Police Chief Clark Christensen, the ammo can, which was found around 8:30 a.m. near a baseball field at 100 S, had been chained to a public monument and partially buried. Police closed the street and asked nearby residents to evacuate as they assess the situation.

The Utah County Bomb Squad was dispatched to make sure the object doesn’t pose a threat.

Police said the can may be a “geocache,” the objective in a hobby called “geocaching,” in which participants use GPS coordinates and clues to locate items placed by other geocachers around the world. Ammo cans are often used in geocaching and typically contain a log book and trinkets for geocachers to exchange with one another.

