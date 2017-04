Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you love gadgets and technology? Then don't miss out on the Sandy Home & Gadget Show.

SANDY HOME AND GADGET EXPO

Friday April 21 12-6PM

Saturday April 22ND 10-6PM

Sunday April 23RD 10-5PM

South Town Expo Center

Adults $8

Kids are FREE

For tickets, go to http://www.sandyhomeshow.com