× French police officer killed, Champs-Elysées in Paris closed

Gunshots were fired Thursday night on the Champs-Elysées in Paris and one police officer was killed, CNN affiliate BFMTV is reporting.

BFMTV reported earlier that two policemen were seriously injured.

The avenue has been closed and authorities are telling people to avoid the area. Video showed the normally busy area empty of residents and tourists but teeming with security officers at 9:30 p.m at night, local time.

French police tweeted, “Police intervention underway in the area of the #ChampsElysees avoid the sector and follow the instructions of the police forces.”

CNN’s Paris bureau is witnessing a large police operation in the area.