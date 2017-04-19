Vigil honors memory of teen hit, killed by car near Syracuse Jr. High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYRACUSE, Utah -- Family, friends, classmates and other members of the community gathered Wednesday to honor the memory of a teen who was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night.

Dakota Kilburn, 14, was hit and killed while crossing in a crosswalk near 1450 South and 2000 West around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Wednesday night, hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil to remember Dakota and the impact he had on those around him. From flowers and ribbons to balloons and signs, the vigil was a sea of purple.

"Purple was his favorite color because it was the Vikings' color; if they changed it, he would change it," said Jim Kilburn, Dakota's uncle.

Loved ones said the large turnout Wednesday was a testament to the kind of life Dakota lived. Krysten Lewis' younger brother was best friends with Dakota, and she said they are all affected by the loss.

"He was always smiling, he made everyone feel like they were welcome," Lewis said of Dakota.

Jake Penrod, Dakota's wrestling coach, came up with the idea for Wednesday's vigil.

"We had a meeting together with our wrestlers last night, and I just saw that pain, saw the hurt from my boys alone, and I know that was a community thing; I felt it was pretty important to do," he said.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to raise money to assist the Kilburn family.