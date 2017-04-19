× Remains found in Deaf Smith Canyon identified as Utah woman missing since 2015

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Authorities have identified human remains that were found in Deaf Smith Canyon March 19 as a Murray woman who was reported missing in June of 2015.

According to a press release from the Unified Police Department, the deceased is identified as Kellie Josephson of Murray. She was 55 at the time she was reported missing.

The remains were identified through dental record comparisons.

Investigators found a syringe and three bottles of insulin, two full and one empty, at the scene where the remains were found. The official cause of death remains under investigation.

