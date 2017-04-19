Recipe: Tres Leches Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruthie Knudsen of Cooking with Ruthie shared her recipe for Tres Leches Cake just in time for Cinco de Mayo!

Tres Leches Cake with Strawberries

Author: Ruthie

Recipe type: Dessert

Serves: 12

Ingredients

1 yellow cake mix

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 (14oz) can low-fat sweetened condensed milk

1 (12oz) can evaporated milk

1 cup half and half

1 (16oz) tub light whip topping

strawberries, to garnish

Instructions

Prepare cake according to package directions and add cinnamon, in a 9x13 cake pan, cool completely.

In a mixing bowl combine condensed milk, evaporated milk, and half and half.

Using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes in cake spaced about an inch apart, slowly pour milk mixture over the entire cake.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to serve: evenly spread light whip topping over top of cake, garnish with strawberry halves if desired.

Enjoy!!