Recipe: Tres Leches Cake

Ruthie Knudsen of Cooking with Ruthie shared her recipe for Tres Leches Cake just in time for Cinco de Mayo!
Tres Leches Cake with Strawberries
Author: Ruthie
Recipe type: Dessert
Serves: 12
Ingredients
1 yellow cake mix
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 (14oz) can low-fat sweetened condensed milk
1 (12oz) can evaporated milk
1 cup half and half
1 (16oz) tub light whip topping
strawberries, to garnish
Instructions
Prepare cake according to package directions and add cinnamon, in a 9x13 cake pan, cool completely.
In a mixing bowl combine condensed milk, evaporated milk, and half and half.
Using the handle of a wooden spoon, poke holes in cake spaced about an inch apart, slowly pour milk mixture over the entire cake.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
When ready to serve: evenly spread light whip topping over top of cake, garnish with strawberry halves if desired.
Enjoy!!