Recipe: Chicken Tostada with Chili Crema

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ruthie Knudsen of Cooking with Ruthie shared her recipe for Chicken Tostada with Chili Crema just in time for Cinco de Mayo!

Chicken Tostada with Chili Crema

Prep time

15 mins

Author: Ruthie

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 corn tostadas

2 cups shredded green cabbage

2 cups shredded chicken breast

½ cup queso fresco cheese crumbles

1 lime, cut into wedges

Chili Crema:

½ cup heavy whipping cream

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Instructions

Place 1 tostada on each serving plate.

Evenly distribute ½ cup cabbage on each tostada.

Evenly distribute ½ cup shredded chicken on top of cabbage, then add 2 tablespoons queso fresco.

Chili Crema:

In a small container combine all ingredients; stir to combine.

When ready to serve drizzle 1 tablespoon Chili Crema over each tostada and serve with lime wedges.

Chicken can be served warm or cold.

Enjoy!