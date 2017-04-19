× Reactions to Rep. Chaffetz’s announcement to not seek re-election in 2018

SALT LAKE CITY — Political groups and local politicians are reacting to Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s announcement that he will not seek re-election in 2018. Read their statements below.

Congresswoman Mia Love:

I would like to thank Congressman Jason Chaffetz for his service in the United States Congress, and to the 3rd district and state of Utah. He has served with distinction during his 4 terms in the House of Representatives. I wish him well.

Congressman Chris Stewart:

I’m saddened to learn that Jason Chaffetz won’t be seeking re-election in 2018. He is a good friend, terrific public servant and a colleague that will be greatly missed in the House of Representatives and in the Utah Delegation. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Democratic National Committee:

Chaffetz refused to hold Trump and his family accountable for using the Presidency to pad their bank accounts at the expense of Americans. While Chaffetz and vulnerable Republicans hide from their own constituents and defend an administration under a cloud of a federal investigation, Tom Perez and Sen. Sanders are heading straight to Salt Lake City on Friday to talk and work in solidarity with Utahns fighting back against the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency.

National Republican Congressional Committee:

Jason Chaffetz has been a valuable member of the Republican team, and we wish him the best as he begins this new chapter in his life. I’m proud to call him a friend.” “Republicans have a deep bench of talented candidates in Utah who are more than up to this challenge. The NRCC is very confident in our ability to keep this seat red in November 2018.

Watch this page for more official statements as FOX 13 receives them.