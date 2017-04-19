Nominate a loved one for FREE Lasik eye surgery with The Eye Institute of Utah!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moms & Dads LASIK Giveaway with The Eye Institute of Utah

Contest Overview:

9th Annual Mother’s Day LASIK Giveaway, But this year with a Twist!! We didn’t want the dads to be left out, we we’re giving 2 Moms and 2 Dads free LASIK, PRK or ICL Surgery.

To enter, visit TheEyeInstitute.com, click the Contest link, and fill out the nomination form

Nominations close at noon on May 8th

Spread the word about the contest via social media to get more community support and more nominations

Over the years, The Eye Institute of Utah has honored more than 30 lucky moms with FREE LASIK as part of their annual Mother’s Day Contest! After 9 years they decided it was time to include and give back the amazing dads and “Mr. Moms”. 2 Moms & 2 Dads will receive FREE LASIK this year!