× Missing Ivins man found safe in Nevada

NYE COUNTY, Nev. — An Ivins man who disappeared Sunday morning has been found safe in Nye County, Nevada, Santa Clara-Ivins and St. George officials announced Wednesday morning.

St. George police said Ted Drew Miller, 69, suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We would like to THANK everyone who helped share and spread the alert on Ted Drew Miller,” Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety officials wrote in a Facebook post.