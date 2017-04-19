Best patios to eat at in Salt Lake City

Mary Malouf, Dining Editor at Salt Lake Magazine is sharing her list for the best outdoor patios to eat at in Salt Lake City. Joel from Stoneground shows us how to make one of their most popular appetizers: Focaccino!
RECIPE: Focaccino
- Focaccino bread with Adriatic sea salt labneh, oil & vinegar,
- Labneh oil & vinegar,
- Oil & Vinegar
- Pomodoro
Patio dining:
1. Fresco
2. Log haven
3. Silverfork
4. Stoneground
5. Gracies
6. Molis
7. Ruths
8. Tuscany
See complete patio list on saltlakemagazine.com