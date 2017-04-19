Just in time for Earth Day, Brooke and Britt tested out some workout pants made from recycled plastic bottles and coffee grounds. The pants are made by Rumi X and have normal and maternity sizes. The recycled polyester the leggings are made with uses 50% less energy than virgin polyester to produce. So when you wear them you’re helping to reduce plastic in the landfills and keep them it of the ocean! Leggings are $44 from Rumi X, go here for more info.
Beauty Buzz: Earth friendly workout gear
-
United Airlines in Twitter trouble over dress code rules on leggings
-
VIDEO: Suspected Ikea shoplifter busted with frying pan in her leggings
-
‘Logan’: Another R-rated superhero hit for Fox
-
Violinist Lindsey Stirling takes on ‘Beauty and the Beast’
-
How a resistance band can help give your child a brain workout
-
-
Source: SLC principal forced student to pull pants down, sit naked in chair as punishment
-
Beauty Buzz: Stranded Dry Shampoo
-
Fitness Faves with Mimi Sinclair
-
VR experience shows plight of persecuted minorities
-
How to stop derailing your at home workout
-
-
Big Budah’s blog: Moving forward after a hernia
-
Superstar siblings Julianne and Derek Hough performance adds more tickets
-
At-home workout for moms