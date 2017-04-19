Beauty Buzz: Earth friendly workout gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just in time for Earth Day, Brooke and Britt tested out some workout pants made from recycled plastic bottles and coffee grounds. The pants are made by Rumi X and have normal and maternity sizes. The recycled polyester the leggings are made with uses 50% less energy than virgin polyester to produce. So when you wear them you’re helping to reduce plastic in the landfills and keep them it of the ocean! Leggings are $44 from Rumi X, go here for more info.