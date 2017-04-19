A firefighter shows you the 5 steps to take when fire proofing your home

Posted 3:38 pm, April 19, 2017, by
  • Clean out the lint trap in dryer after every use
  • Keep an eye on kitchen appliances and food when cooking, especially when frying
  •  Every kitchen should have a smoke detector and fire extinguisher in the kitchen
  • Clean out the garage. Do not store gasoline for lawn mower in the garage. Properly dispose of greasy rags, keep them in a metal, sealed container.
  • Clear dry, dead vegetation that is right next to your house. Aim for a little space when you plant new greenery and shrubs.
  • Don't let BBQ grill build up fat and grease. Clean the grill regularly and keep it away from the house.
  • Keep combustibles and rags away from the furnace and water heaters in your home.