- Clean out the lint trap in dryer after every use
- Keep an eye on kitchen appliances and food when cooking, especially when frying
- Every kitchen should have a smoke detector and fire extinguisher in the kitchen
- Clean out the garage. Do not store gasoline for lawn mower in the garage. Properly dispose of greasy rags, keep them in a metal, sealed container.
- Clear dry, dead vegetation that is right next to your house. Aim for a little space when you plant new greenery and shrubs.
- Don't let BBQ grill build up fat and grease. Clean the grill regularly and keep it away from the house.
- Keep combustibles and rags away from the furnace and water heaters in your home.
A firefighter shows you the 5 steps to take when fire proofing your home
