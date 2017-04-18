Shots fired at Riverdale Park, 15-year-old boy in custody, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Utah -- A 15-year-old boy has been accused of shooting a gun after shots were fired in Riverdale Park on Tuesday.

Riverdale Police said they had received multiple reports of gun shots either in or near the Riverdale Park. When officers arrived on the scene just before 5:30 p.m., a boy fled officers on foot, but was later captured by police, officials said.

Police said the boy was in possession of a semi-automatic gun and ammunition.

According to officials, nobody was thought to be injured and the motive or target is under investigation.

The Riverdale Park adjoins the Riverdale Elementary, but officials do not believe the school was a target because the incident happened outside of school hours and there was no evidence that says the school was the target.