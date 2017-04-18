× Sen. Hatch and founder of O.U.R. Tim Ballard to hold event on protecting kids against trafficking, sexual abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — Senator Orrin Hatch will join Tim Ballard, founder of CEO of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) for an event that highlights efforts against children in trafficking and sexual abuse on Wednesday.

The event will take place at the Younique Foundation Headquarters from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on 3400 West Mayflower Avenue in Lehi where Hatch will get together Ballard and Chris Yadon, executive director of the Younique foundation, to discuss what preventative efforts there are against trafficking and sexual abuse.

The discussion will include facilitating enforcement on Megan’s Law, a bipartisan bill against exploitation of minors and monitors the movements of known sex offenders, the press release said.

According to a press release, last May, Hatch pre-screened the O.U.R.’s documentary The Abolitionists that highlights the efforts of O.U.R.

“O.U.R. is a powerful force for good in the fight against child sex trafficking. Across the world, the organization has liberated hundreds of children from the hell they were lured into by evil and designing men. As you will see, Tim is at the forefront of O.U.R.’s mission, leading sting operations in countries and continents across the globe. He is a hero in every sense of the word. I wish to thank Tim for his courage, his service, and his sacrifice,” Hatch had said before the pre-screening.