Salt Lake police arrest two women accused of distributing marijuana

SALT LAKE CITY — Two women face several misdemeanor and felony charges after police said they discovered a large amount of marijuana in a Salt Lake City hotel room.

Marylynn Hughes, 52, and Aricia Crouse, 18, were booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail Saturday for distribution, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

According to probable cause statements, police responded to the Royal Garden Inn at 154 W 600 S on an unrelated call when an officer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. The statements said police could see large amounts of marijuana in plain view in one of the rooms.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers determined Hughes and Crouse were distributing large amounts of marijuana, the statements said. Police said about five pounds of marijuana was seized.

“This is one of those that you sometimes just stumble into it. You can’t look the other way. The odor’s there, the smells, and then the door opens and there are all the drugs,” said Det. Greg Wilking, SLCPD.

Police said Crouse admitted to selling marijuana after she had been read her Miranda rights. Furthermore, police said Hughes admitted to possessing and using the methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia after she had been read her Miranda rights.

In the probable cause statement for Hughes, police said they also found methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

In Crouse’s probable cause statement, police said they found the drug DMT in Crouse’s wallet and drug paraphernalia.

Hughes faces a third-degree felony charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor charge of use of possession of drug paraphernalia and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession or use of a controlled substance.

Crouse faces two third-degree felony charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two class B misdemeanor charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and two class A misdemeanor charges of possession or use of a controlled substance.

The probable cause statement for Crouse also shows two warrants for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana/spice and two warrants for use or possession of drug paraphernalia.