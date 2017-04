Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whitney Berge, The Blonde Who Bakes, shares a delicious recipe for unicorn milkshakes. You can find more great ideas and recipes from Whitney here.

VANILLA BANANA BERRY SHAKE:

1 banana

10 raspberries

5 strawberries, Cut

1.5C Vanilla Ice Cream

1/4 cup cold milk

Pink food coloring

Place all ingredients together in a blender mix on pulsing speed until completely combined. Pour into a cup top with whipped cream and enjoy!!!