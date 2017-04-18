Monster Energy Supercross Race comes to Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- After a four-year hiatus, supercross will be back in Utah this weekend.

Over 500 truckloads of dirt are being dumped at Rice-Eccles Stadium in preparation for Monster Energy Supercross Race of Saturday.

"We bring in about 550 truckloads of dirt that's about 26 million pounds of dirt and then you know it take a crew of 28 to 30 people just depending on the week to lay in all the lay-ins with the dirt, all the structures, all the banners, all the tuff blocks, everything you see," Kasey Linsberg, Supercross Event Manager, said.

More information can be found on their website.