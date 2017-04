Mexican Beef and Cheesy Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust, chilled

3/4 lb. lean ground beef

1/2 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1/2 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 1/2 cups milk

2 eggs

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat over to 400 degrees F.

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, brown ground beef with bell pepper, onion, chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt and pepper for 5 minutes or until vegetables slightly soften. Mix in flour; cook another minute. Drain fat.

Spread mixture in pie shell. Cover mixture with cheese. Whisk milk, eggs and Worcestershire in a large bowl. Gently pour over ground beef and cheddar cheese in pie crust.

Place pie on a baking sheet. Bake for 35-40 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before cutting and serving. Garnish with cilantro. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council