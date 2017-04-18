Becoming a bicycle commuter doesn't mean getting rid of your car. It simply means using your bike more, even if it's just for your weekly trip to the grocery store. Clint Watson with The Bike Collective tells us simple ways to change your routine to be more bike friendly. You can get more information on the Bike Collective here.
Become a bicycle commuter
