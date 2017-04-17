Rollover crash forces closure on I-215 West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was critically injured in a rollover crash that forced officials to close part of I-215 West early Monday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the man was driving on the off ramp of northbound I-215 at California Ave. when he rolled his vehicle multiple times.

"The driver was ejected we're here on northbound 215 West just prior to the California Ave. off ramp. At this point, the driver is in extremely critical condition," said Sgt. Zach Randall, UHP.

The northbound lanes of I-215 in that area were closed for about one hour as troopers worked to clear the crash scene.

The driver was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.