Prince death investigation documents: Opioids found in several places in Paisley Park

MINNEAPOLIS — Opioid painkillers were found in several places in Paisley Park in the days following Prince’s death last year, court documents released Monday showed.

Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died April 21, 2016 at the age of 57.

He was found unresponsive in an elevator at Paisley Park, his home and recording studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

The medical examiner’s office said his death was the result of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl.