× Fairview Elem. placed on lockdown due to police standoff

FAIRVIEW, Utah — An elementary school in Fairview has been placed on lockdown Monday morning as police work to resolve a standoff at a nearby home.

According to Fairview Mayor Jeff Cox, the standoff started around 5 a.m. when a man broke a protective order and barricaded himself in a home near the school. Cox said the man is armed and other homes in the neighborhood have also been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.