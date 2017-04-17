Hannah from the YouTube channel Hannah Hairstyles is showing us that the 80's are back in a major way when it comes to our hair and the hot tools we are using! She shows us a variety of styles where you can incorporate a fun crimp. To see more from Hannah go here.
Crimped hair is back! Hannah Hairstyles shows us how to make it work in 2017
