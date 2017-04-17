Hill Air Force Base deploys F-35s in UK for the first time, USAFE says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILL AIR FORCE BASE -- The U.S. Air Force’s Europe (USAFE) announced its 388th and 419th Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning IIs, Airmen and equipment came to the U.K. on Saturday.

According to the Hill Air Force Base’s public affairs office, the F-35A arrived at the Royal Air Force in Lakenheath, England to conduct training with other Europe-based Aircraft in support of the European Reassurance Initiative for the next several weeks.

“This is an incredible opportunity for USAFE Airmen and our NATO allies to host this first overseas training deployment of the F-35A aircraft,” said Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe, Air Forces Africa commander. “As we and our joint F-35 partners bring this aircraft into our inventories, it’s important that we train together to integrate into a seamless team capable of defending the sovereignty of allied nations.

According to the U.S. Airforce, the overseas training deployment was expected since the F-35A was combat ready last year.

Wolters said the Royal Airforce base is just one of the projected airforce training deployment spots for the aircraft. Once its familiar with Lakenheath, the F-35A will be deployed to other NATO nations to maximize training opportunities.

The U.S. Airforce website first wrote about the aircraft.