‘Agrihood’ neighborhood taking root in West Weber despite objections from residents

WEST WEBER, Utah – You’ve heard of developers building homes around golf courses, but what about farms?

A new type of neighborhood known as an “Agrihood” will take root on 60 acres of open space in West Weber, but not everyone is happy about it.

Terakee Village is a development that will center around a functional farm – the first of its kind in Utah.

“There are a lot of them popping up around the country. The one that we've modeled after is the one in Gilbert, Arizona,” said Brad Blanch.

Blanch is the developer. His family helped settle the rural area. He’s taking the preserved farmland into a new era.

79 homes will be built surrounded by walking trails, botanical gardens, a senior assisted living center, an agricultural education center and a grocery store housing organic produce. They’ll leave half the property as open space.

“It will literally be agriculture living,” said Blanch.

Blanch says the 4-year, $10 million project is estimated to generate $130 million to the local economy and will draw people back to the small community.

“We're going to be here for a long time and we want to be responsible citizens of the area,” said Blanch.

Ken White is a farmer. His main barn sits across the street from the proposed development.

“I realize it's going to grow and there's nothing we can do about that. But this isn't the way to do it," said White.

He says road conditions will get worse.

“It's gonna make it really tough because we've got to get in and out of there with feed every day," said White.

The West Weber native believes the few farms left will be wiped out forcing people to outsource their food.

“You've got 90% of the people out here in this community West Weber that don't want this project. Yet it's being forced down our throat," said White.

Despite objections, developers have been given the green light by Weber County Commissioners to move forward with the project. Terakee Village will be constructed in four phases. Developers plan to begin construction on the first phase this summer.