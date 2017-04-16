× Shots fired during alleged party, one bullet ‘just misses’ neighbor’s head, police say

MIDVALE, Utah — Four suspects are in custody and one 31-year-old woman is in the hospital in fair condition after gunshots were fired during an alleged party early Sunday morning.

According to Unified Police Department Lt. Brian Lohrke, officers responded to the Calaveras Apartments on 7940 South Main Street Apt. 7 around 2:15 a.m. when an officer in the area heard a gunshot, then several more in succession from one of the apartments.

Officers arrived on scene and surrounded the suspected apartment, Lohrke said, and the occupants inside came out willingly. Officials said two adults Fernando Zavala, 23, and Giovanni Zavala, 20, were taken to jail and two minors were taken to juvenile detention. Two of the suspects, according to Lohrke, are documented gang members.

Officials believed there was a party and during it, shots were fired. One of the bullets left the apartment and entered a neighboring apartment where two adults and two children were sleeping, Lohrke continued.

The stray bullet clipped off one of the adult’s fingertips, who was asleep on the couch, missing her head by inches, according to Lohrke.

Officers said the woman was taken to Intermountain Medical center in fair condition.

The shooting is being investigated by detectives of UPD Violent Crimes Unit and Forensics Unit, according to officials.

According to Lohrke, the suspects in custody are not cooperating.

The gun has not been recovered and the cause of the shooting is still under investigation, officials said.