Park City man killed after car hits tree; police were responding to 'domestic situation'

PARK CITY, Utah — A man was killed after his vehicle collided with a tree at high speeds in Morgan County Sunday, and authorities say the man had left a residence where police had been called to respond to a domestic situation.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was called Sunday morning about a “domestic situation” in the Jeremy Ranch area near Park City.

Before officers could arrive at the residence, the husband left the home and drove his car on the dirt road that links Jeremy Ranch to SR-65.

Once the vehicle was back on the pavement of SR-65, the man “accelerated to a high speed and drove off the straight-a-way and into a large cottonwood tree,” the press release states.

UHP says they are still investigating whether the crash was an accident or an intentional act.

The driver was killed on impact. Summit County authorities have requested his name not be released, pending notification of his family.

Police state there are no witnesses to the crash itself, but nearby campers heard the impact.

No further details regarding the nature of the “domestic situation” that prompted the initial call to police were immediately available. Fox 13 News has reached out to UHP and Summit County for additional information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.