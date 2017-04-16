× Man flown to hospital after rollover crash in southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH — A man was flown to a hospital Saturday morning after he was partially ejected during a rollover crash before being pinned beneath the vehicle’s roll bar.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Saturday around 9:30 a.m. on I-15 near mile post 38, which is south of Cedar City.

The driver of a southbound Jeep veered off the freeway to the left before over-correcting to the right, where the vehicle struck a guardrail and then rolled more than once.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected during the crash. The Jeep came to rest on top of the driver, pinning him beneath the roll bar of the soft-top vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the driver, who was then taken to a hospital via LifeFlight. Specific details about his condition were not provided beyond authorities saying the man is expected to survive. The identity of the driver has not been released.

Police say impairment and speeds do not appear to be factors in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved, and both southbound lanes of I-15 were closed briefly but later reopened.