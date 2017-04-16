× Cleveland police seek suspect who killed man while live on Facebook

By Kwegyirba Croffie and Darran Simon

(CNN) — Cleveland Police are seeking a suspect who posted video of a homicide on Facebook, authorities said.

Fox 8 in Cleveland reports a fatal shooting on East 93rd in Cleveland was broadcast live on social media.

The suspect claims to have committed multiple homicides. Police have not verified this claim, said spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. Authorities say he is a black male who is 6-foot 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.

Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

He is believed to be driving a white or cream-colored SUV. Fox 8 reports sources described the vehicle as a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.