3 Questions with Bob Evans: Bishop Oscar Solis on religion and politics

SALT LAKE CITY -- As a child in the Philippines, Oscar Solis' mother prompted him to look into life as a priest, and he studied diligently in his youth.

He entered the ministry in 1979 and grew in his assignments until he was appointed the auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles in 2003. Now, Bishop Solis is the head of the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, right in the heartland of Mormonism.

Bishop Solis recently sat down with Bob Evans to answer 3 Questions:

What do you make of Mormons so far? From your perspective, if the Holy Father were to grant that priests should marry, or can marry, what effect do you think that would have on the ministry, and on the church as a whole? Given the political divide our country faces, how do see a path forward to heal that divide?

See below for the extended interview with Bishop Solis.