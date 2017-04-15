× Utah County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoint

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police will operate a sobriety checkpoint for Easter weekend through SR-6, west of Elberta in Utah County.

According to a press release, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office will have the sobriety test from Thursday April 13 at 10 a.m. until Monday April 17 at 6 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the purpose of the checkpoints is to better maintain the safety of the roads while outdoor and off-road enthusiasts traveling to Little Sahara Recreation Area in Juab County.

During sobriety checkpoints, numerous violations including DUI, open container, underage consumption or possession of alcohol, drug violations and warrants have been found, the press release said.

According to the press release, most who travel through the checkpoint are supportive of the initiative and driving is typically delayed about a minute.

For questions contact Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer, Utah County Sheriff’s Office at (801)404-1912.